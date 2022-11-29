Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

