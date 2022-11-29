Ernest-Spencer wins “Coolest Thing” trophy for Terramac Crawler

The RT6 Terramac Crawler won the annual tournament put on by the Kansas Chamber and Kansas...
The RT6 Terramac Crawler won the annual tournament put on by the Kansas Chamber and Kansas Manufacturing Council to find the coolest thing built in Kansas.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What is the RT6 Terramac Crawler?

It’s the coolest thing in Kansas! The tractor won the annual tournament put on by the Kansas Chamber and Kansas Manufacturing Council to find the coolest thing built in Kansas. Ernest-Spencer President and owner Neal spencer says the tractor can carry heavy loads and turn on a dime. He says the machine’s versatility reflects the work put into making it.

“It’s really a testament to the hard work that all of the employees here at Ernest-Spencer put in,” Spencer said. “To see all the different steps it takes to make one of these things if you consider from inception to the finish, it takes a lot of people’s touch. It really is just an award for those people and those efforts.”

Spencer says the company is steadily growing, with positions open at each of its three locations in Topeka, Meriden, and Ottawa. Anyone interested can learn more at ErnestSpencer.com.

