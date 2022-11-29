Chiefs-Bengals tickets in Cincinnati going as high as $8,000

The Sunday afternoon tilt is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, center left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market.

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).

Not only is Sunday’s game important for Cincinnati’s playoff hopes, but one would have to imagine the Chiefs come in hoping to get a little payback for last season’s AFC Championship game.

The prices to attend the game reflect the anticipation.

Prices on secondary markets range from as low as $150 a ticket to as high as $8,198 a ticket (as of 1 p.m. Nov. 28).

  • SeatGeek: Cheapest ticket is $154; Most expensive is $8,198
  • Stubhub: Lowest ticket price is $170; Highest price per ticket is $1,080
  • Ticketmaster: Single ticket available for as low as $150; Most expensive is currently $1,112

Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium kicks off at 4:25 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
Head Coach Suzie Fritz will not return to K-State volleyball in 2023
Head Coach Suzie Fritz not returning to K-State in 2023
The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave....
One person found dead in overnight trailer fire

Latest News

FILE
Three rescued from stalled Emporia hotel elevator
FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Rams’ McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline
FILE
New report ranks Wichita among best cities for singles
FILE
Topeka ranked among best college towns with low cost of living
Little Apple Toyota
Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations