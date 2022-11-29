Biden nominates Kate Brubacher to be US Attorney in Kansas

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas.

Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor’s office from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.

During her tenure, Brubacher was part of a team that successfully fought for the release of Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who served more than 40 years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit.

If the U.S. Senate confirms her nomination, Brubacher would replace Duston Slinkard, who has been acting U.S. attorney for Kansas since Biden was inaugurated in January 2021.

Brubacher is a 2010 graduate of Yale Law School. She also graduated from Yale Divinity School and Stanford University. Before working in Jackson County, she was an associate at the law firm Cooley LLP in New York.

