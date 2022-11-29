1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 BMW X4 driven by Jose Montemayorjara, 36, of Fullerton, Cali., had been stopped in the toll lane getting his ticket when a 2010 Dodge 1500 driven by Marti Christesen, 59, of Oklahoma City attempted to pass him on the right.

During the act, KHP noted that Christesen sideswiped Montemayorjara’s BMW.

Officials indicated that Christesen and Montemayorjara both escaped the crash without injury, however, a passenger in the BMW - Naima Garcia Alvarado, 31, of Fullerton - complained of a possible injury at the scene, however, she was not taken to a hospital.

KHP noted that a child was also in the BMW, however, there were no reports of injury.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave....
One person found dead in overnight trailer fire
Head Coach Suzie Fritz will not return to K-State volleyball in 2023
Head Coach Suzie Fritz not returning to K-State in 2023

Latest News

Emergency landing
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
FILE
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in western Kansas
13 News This Morning At 6AM
The driver of a semitrailer was seriously injured in a crash Monday evening in Kansas City,...
Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash