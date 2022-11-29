1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 BMW X4 driven by Jose Montemayorjara, 36, of Fullerton, Cali., had been stopped in the toll lane getting his ticket when a 2010 Dodge 1500 driven by Marti Christesen, 59, of Oklahoma City attempted to pass him on the right.

During the act, KHP noted that Christesen sideswiped Montemayorjara’s BMW.

Officials indicated that Christesen and Montemayorjara both escaped the crash without injury, however, a passenger in the BMW - Naima Garcia Alvarado, 31, of Fullerton - complained of a possible injury at the scene, however, she was not taken to a hospital.

KHP noted that a child was also in the BMW, however, there were no reports of injury.

