With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lists Shawnee Co. in the medium category for community levels - which also includes hospital capacity. As of Thursday, Nov. 24, it said there were 144.17 new cases - which is about 10.6 cases per 100,000 residents - and about 3.3% of staffed inpatient beds had been used by COVID patients.

The CDC indicated the change between the two weeks was about 8.5%. Meanwhile, of the 1,830 tests taken, about 12.74% of those were positive for the virus. Which is about a -3% change from the previous week. About 22% more people took a test last week than the week before.

Stormont Vail Health has already increased its mask requirements in the hospital and clinic settings due to the transmission rate.

Meanwhile, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says it will not change its protocols, however, it has outlined the following recommendations for students and staff:

If at high risk for severe illness, students and staff should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Get tested if symptoms are seen.

Meanwhile, Auburn-Washburn Schools USD 437 says it also does not plan to change any protocols.

For more information about COVID-19 in Shawnee Co., click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.