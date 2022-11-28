Water main break to close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the City of Topeka says that southbound S. Kansas Ave. will be closed to traffic. It said the closure will start just north of the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and Croix.

Officials noted that the closure will be in place as crews repair a water main break.

According to the City, southbound traffic should be restored by the end of the day Tuesday.

