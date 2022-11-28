Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year.

But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives.

For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is billing as “a service of spiritual healing” this coming weekend.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 S.W. Wanamaker, will have a Blue Christmas service for those hurting emotionally and spiritually at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

The worship service will include music, Scripture readings, meditation, prayers and Holy Communion.

Mary Hume, a parish nurse at the Prince of Peace church, said the event is open to everyone in the Topeka community.

For more information, call the church at 781-0808.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.