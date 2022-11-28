Sunflower Showdown traffic enforcement nets five arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Sunflower Showdown football game over the weekend, Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol made five arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C - based out of Salina - says that on Saturday, Nov. 26, Troopers flexed over to Riley County to aid in traffic enforcement following the K-State-KU football game. It said seven troopers aided between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

During the enforcement campaign, KHP indicated that three DUI arrests were made as seven preliminary breath tests and six field sobriety tests were given. It also said one suspended driver was arrested and one person with an arrest warrant was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Troopers reported that they also helped five drivers whose vehicles had broken down. They also handed out four speeding tickets and four moving violation tickets. As for warnings, 10 speed warnings and 10 moving violation warnings were given.

Lastly, KHP noted that one driver was given a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

In total, KHP indicated that the campaign netted 41 total public contacts and 393 miles patrolled. A total of five arrests were made, nine tickets were handed out and 20 warnings were given.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.