Sunflower Showdown traffic enforcement nets five arrests

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.(KHP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Sunflower Showdown football game over the weekend, Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol made five arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C - based out of Salina - says that on Saturday, Nov. 26, Troopers flexed over to Riley County to aid in traffic enforcement following the K-State-KU football game. It said seven troopers aided between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

During the enforcement campaign, KHP indicated that three DUI arrests were made as seven preliminary breath tests and six field sobriety tests were given. It also said one suspended driver was arrested and one person with an arrest warrant was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Troopers reported that they also helped five drivers whose vehicles had broken down. They also handed out four speeding tickets and four moving violation tickets. As for warnings, 10 speed warnings and 10 moving violation warnings were given.

Lastly, KHP noted that one driver was given a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

In total, KHP indicated that the campaign netted 41 total public contacts and 393 miles patrolled. A total of five arrests were made, nine tickets were handed out and 20 warnings were given.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
FILE
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
FILE
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

Latest News

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
A fire broke out at a North Topeka apartment complex November 10 caused by improper disposal of...
Fire officials stress importance to properly dispose smoking materials
I-70 is set to close in both directions during different times the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4, 2022.
I-70 to close in both directions at different times first weekend of December
FILE - A teacher instructs her class in person and online wearing a face mask.
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines