Sheriff’s office honors anniversary of fallen officers death

Deputy Benjamin J. Davidson was on duty at the Shawnee County Jail 89 years ago today
Deputy Benjamin J. Davidson was on duty at the Shawnee County Jail 89 years ago today, which was located at 5th and Van Buren at the time.(Shawnee County Sheriffs Office)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is remembering a deputy that heroically died 89 years ago in the line of duty.

Deputy Benjamin J. Davidson was on duty at the county jail at 5th & Van Buren on November 28, 1933 when he got attacked by four prisoners.

The sheriff’s office shared details about the encounter Monday in a Facebook post. They said when deputy Davidson opened a jail door to deliver a pack of cigarettes, black pepper was thrown in his face. Four prisoners, including Cecil Thornbrugh, then attacked him and took his handgun.

The sheriff’s office said Thornbrugh shot Davidson multiple times, but the deputy continued to fight. After a third shot, the pair fell into a stairwell with Davidson landing on top of the prisoner.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said after seeing the result of the fight the three other prisoners, all teenagers, returned to their cells.

At one point during the altercation, Davidson had called for help and another deputy responded. He was found dead, with Thornbrugh still pinned underneath him.

The sheriff’s office said Davidson was proclaimed a hero in Shawnee County for giving his life to stop the jailbreak. He was also commended by then Sheriff Dean Rogers as “one of the most loyal employees.”

