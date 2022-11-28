Salina man killed in workplace accident

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said a man died in an on-the-job accident last week.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, emergency crews responded to Crestwood, Incorporated. A worker at the cabinetry business was trapped under a 1,800-pound load of wood.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
Head Coach Suzie Fritz will not return to K-State volleyball in 2023
Head Coach Suzie Fritz not returning to K-State in 2023
The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave....
One person found dead in overnight trailer fire

Latest News

FILE
Three rescued from stalled Emporia hotel elevator
FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Rams’ McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline
FILE
New report ranks Wichita among best cities for singles
FILE
Topeka ranked among best college towns with low cost of living
Little Apple Toyota
Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations