Salina man killed in workplace accident

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said a man died in an on-the-job accident last week.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, emergency crews responded to Crestwood, Incorporated. A worker at the cabinetry business was trapped under a 1,800-pound load of wood.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is complete.

