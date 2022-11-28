RCPD searches for runaway teen not seen in days

Rosemaree
Rosemaree(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials are searching for a runaway teenager who has not been seen in days.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Monday, Nov. 28, that officials are looking for missing 13-year-old Rosemaree who has run away from home.

RCPD indicated that Rosemaree was last seen in the 200 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, before she ran away and headed south on Walnut St.

According to officials, Rosemaree stands at 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has hazel eyes with dyed red hair. She was last seen in a tie-dye hoodie, black shorts, Crocs and a black backpack.

If anyone has information about Rosemaree’s whereabouts, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

