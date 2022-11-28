Police hunt for suspect who led them on chase in stolen car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase in a stolen car over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the 100 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 33-year-old male victim reported that his red 2008 Saturn Vue had been stolen from the American Legion parking lot. They said the stolen car was worth about $6,000.

Around 9:45 p.m. that same day, RCPD noted that officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of 4th and Leavenworth St.

After a short chase, officials said they found the car in the south alley of the 1000 block of Fremont St., however, it had been unattended.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

