Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting

John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A family game night in Tulsa turned violent and led to an assault charge.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Saturday evening.

Police said a family was playing Monopoly when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.

“After knocking over the Monopoly board and turning over furniture, another family member told Armstrong and his stepfather to take the fight outside,” police said.

The two went outside, where Armstrong pulled out a pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street at gunpoint, police said. Armstrong admitted to firing one round.

The stepsister called 911 and said Armstrong chased them down the street with a gun and fired a shot at her and her father.

When officers arrived, they arrested Armstrong. They also found Monopoly money and game pieces scattered around the living room.

Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

“Armstrong won’t be able to use the ‘get out of jail free’ card for this one,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

