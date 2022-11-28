One person found dead in overnight trailer fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was found dead inside a trailer that caught fire overnight on Monday in Junction City.

The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave. around 12:53 a.m. on November 28.

When crews arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames. JCFD said one person was found dead inside the trailer.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire. JCFD said no first responders were injured as they worked to put out the blaze.

