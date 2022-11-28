One person found dead in overnight trailer fire

The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave....
The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave. around 12:53 a.m. on November 28.(Junction City Fire Department)
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was found dead inside a trailer that caught fire overnight on Monday in Junction City.

The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave. around 12:53 a.m. on November 28.

When crews arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames. JCFD said one person was found dead inside the trailer.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire. JCFD said no first responders were injured as they worked to put out the blaze.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
A Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Friday, November 25, and arrested Sarah...
Jackson Co. deputy books two for meth following traffic stop
FILE
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

Latest News

Police were on the scene of a no injury collision between a Shawnee Heights school bus and a...
No injuries reported in car-school bus collision in southeast Topeka
Deputy Benjamin J. Davidson was on duty at the Shawnee County Jail 89 years ago today, which...
Sheriff’s office honors anniversary of fallen officers death
A 30-year-old Kansas City, Mo., man was seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on...
Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, top, celebrates with linemen KT Leveston (70) and...
K-State football moves to No. 13 in AP rankings