Officials search for suspect who knocked man unconscious in Aggieville

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for an unknown suspect who knocked a man unconscious in Aggieville over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, officials were called to the area of N. Manhattan Ave. and Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old male victim who had reported an unknown man punched him and knocked him unconscious in the alley between the Aggieville Parking Garage and Rally House. The suspect then ran away.

RCPD noted that the victim was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of cuts to his face.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
FILE
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
FILE
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

Latest News

FILE
Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER
FILE
Police hunt for suspect who led them on chase in stolen car
George Dobbs
Lansing inmate found deceased in infirmary
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect