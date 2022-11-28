Officials search for suspect who knocked man unconscious in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for an unknown suspect who knocked a man unconscious in Aggieville over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, officials were called to the area of N. Manhattan Ave. and Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old male victim who had reported an unknown man punched him and knocked him unconscious in the alley between the Aggieville Parking Garage and Rally House. The suspect then ran away.

RCPD noted that the victim was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of cuts to his face.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

