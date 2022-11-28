Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old female suspect who had been brought in with another 19-year-old witness. The pair reported the victim had been jumped by 4 - 5 unknown women in Aggieville on Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

