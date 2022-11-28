Officials plan to fill judicial vacancy in Riley, Clay Co. after Kepple’s retirement

FILE
FILE(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will plan to fill a judicial vacancy in Riley and Clay counties after Judge James Kepple retired Monday.

Kansas Courts says the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via phone conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, in order to set the schedule to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The Court noted that the vacancy was created with the Monday retirement of Judge James Kepple. The 21st Judicial District includes Clay and Riley counties.

The meeting will be open to the public. To listen, residents should call 845-361-8917 and enter guest passcode 3872788.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
FILE
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
FILE
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

Latest News

Live at Five
FILE
More than 140 Kansas crime victims set to receive $200K+
The cheer team won for a second straight year.
Cair Paravel wins title
The 11th annual Nativities & Noels will feature more than 800 nativities from around the world.
Nativities & Noels displays the story of Christmas from around the world
The 11th annual Nativities & Noels will feature more than 800 nativities from around the world.
Nativities & Noels displays the story of Christmas from around the world