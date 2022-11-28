Officials plan to fill judicial vacancy in Riley, Clay Co. after Kepple’s retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will plan to fill a judicial vacancy in Riley and Clay counties after Judge James Kepple retired Monday.

Kansas Courts says the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via phone conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, in order to set the schedule to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The Court noted that the vacancy was created with the Monday retirement of Judge James Kepple. The 21st Judicial District includes Clay and Riley counties.

The meeting will be open to the public. To listen, residents should call 845-361-8917 and enter guest passcode 3872788.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.