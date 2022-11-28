Observant employee helps TPD make early-morning burglary arrest

Juan Chavez
Juan Chavez(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An observant employee helped Topeka Police arrest a man accused of burglary early Monday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officials responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41st St.

TPD indicated that an alert employee of Wright Tree Service saw a suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Chavez, 30, of Topeka, break the window to a company truck and observed him attempt to break the window to a nearby business.

Officials said the employee was also able to provide additional information to the dispatcher as they watched Chavez leave. The extra information allowed arriving officers to set up a perimeter.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Chavez was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on burglary, felony criminal damage, felony obstruction and theft.

Chavez remains confined to the Shawnee Co. Jail with no bond listed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

