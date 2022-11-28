Northern Shawnee Co. road to close for bridge project

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in northern Shawnee Co. will close as crews continue a bridge project.

Shawnee County says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews with the Public Works Department will close NW 78th St. between Highway 75 and Jennings Rd.

County staff noted that the road closure will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. as they continue the Halfday Creek bridge project.

The County has encouraged all drivers to follow warning signs and be alert to all workers and equipment in and around the work zone.

However, staff did indicate that no signed detour will be provided but signs to alert drivers to the closures will be in place.

