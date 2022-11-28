Noon Noels set to return to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian

Noon Noels starts this Wednesday, Nov. 30 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holiday music returns to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church this week.

Noon Noels is an annual tradition. Pastor Sandra Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to this years series. In addition to music, lunch also returns to the program this year, after taking a break during the pandemic.

Noon Noels takes place at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., for three Wednesdays leading up to Christmas. The concert and program is from Noon to 12:30 p.m. People may enjoy lunch before after the program, at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested for the meal.

This year’s performances will be:

Nov. 30: Topeka West HS Singers (Menu: Pasta Fagiole Soup, veggie tray, garlic bread, and brownies)

Dec. 7: Cair Paravel Madrigals (Menu: Loaded baked potato bar and cinnamon rolls)

Dec. 14: Highland Park HS Singers (Menu: Lasagna, salad, breadsticks, and dessert)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

