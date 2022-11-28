No injuries reported in car-school bus collision in southeast Topeka

Police were on the scene of a no injury collision between a Shawnee Heights school bus and a...
Police were on the scene of a no injury collision between a Shawnee Heights school bus and a car early Monday in southeast Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries reported in car-school bus collision early Monday in southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7:10 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Blvd.

The location was northeast of S.W. 45th and Topeka Boulevard.

Topeka police said at the scene that no injuries were reported in the crash.

There was no immediate word on the number of students on board the bus or the school to which the bus was headed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

