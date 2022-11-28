Nativities & Noels displays the story of Christmas from around the world

The 11th Annual Nativities & Noels is Dec. 2, 3 & 4 at Topeka Stake Center LDS, 2401 SW Kingsrow
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 11 years, Nativities & Noels has brought together faith communities from around the topeka area, showcasing the many different ways people display the Christmas story.

Carol Christensen with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been part of it from the start, and Beth Marolf with Community of Christ lends her collection to the display. Both visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the event. Watch the video to see just a sample of what will be displayed!

The 11th Annual Nativities & Noels is Dec. 2, 3 & 4. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The event includes a special music program at 7 p.m. Saturday, featuring a choir of people from more than a dozen area congregations. Several local groups will add music throughout the event as well.

You can view more than 800 nativities from around the world at the Topeka Stake Center LDS, 2401 SW Kingsrow.

The 11th annual Nativities & Noels will feature more than 800 nativities from around the world.
