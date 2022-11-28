More than 140 Kansas crime victims set to receive $200K+

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 140 victims of violent crime in Kansas are set to receive a combined $219,000.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Nov. 28, the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 143 victims of violent crime at its October meeting.

AG Schmidt noted that awards were made in 47 new cases and additional expenses were paid in 96 previously submitted cases. In total, victims were awarded $219,564.01.

Schmidt indicated that the Division of Crime Victims Compensation administers the program and was established in 19768 to help victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

The AG said the state’s Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each. He said awards are limited to a maximum of $25,000 with limits of $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

Schmidt noted that part of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders are used as funds for the program.

For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program, click HERE.

