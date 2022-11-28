Monday forecast: Mild today, cold front tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a frosty start this morning with the possibility a few spots may have patchy freezing fog, plenty of sunshine is expected with highs warmer than yesterday before a cold front brings a cold blast for the middle part of the week.

Taking Action:

There is a chance for a rain/snow mix tomorrow and possibly into the evening hours. Highest chance will be north of I-70 near the Nebraska border with minimal impacts. Still something to monitor because even a dusting of snow could create a few slick spots.

Temperatures tomorrow will be much colder behind the front and for those southeast of the turnpike, highs will occur between 11am-1pm before cooling down through the afternoon.

Wind chills will likely be in the teens with some single digits for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, prepare to bundle up.



The week overall will be dry with a low chance of a rain/snow mix tomorrow but also keeping an eye on a low chance for rain on Sunday. Confidence remains low on the track of the storm system for the weekend so will keep it dry in the 8 day for now but something to monitor in the coming days.

Winds will also be a concern everyday this week with Sunday possibly being the day with the lightest winds. Gusts at least 20 mph are expected everyday with Tuesday, Thursday and Friday having the highest probability of gusts at least 30 mph.

Normal High: 50/Normal Low: 29 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain/snow mix with minimal impacts or accumulation. With a cold front pushing through, areas in north-central KS may not warm at all during the day. Areas along and south of the turnpike have the best chance of getting back in the 50s around midday before dropping in the 40s by 3pm. By 5pm, wind chills could range from the teens to low 30s. Winds S/NW 15-30 mph.

The cold front will lead to a cold but at least sunny day for Wednesday with highs stuck in the 30s before warming in the 40s Thursday and 50s possibly low 60s by Friday for the warmest day of the week.

Another cold front this weekend will lead to highs mainly in the 40s this weekend and again monitoring a slight chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

