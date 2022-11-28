Lansing inmate found deceased in infirmary

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in the infirmary.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says that on Saturday, Nov. 26, Lansing Correctional Facility inmate George E. Dobbs was found dead. He had been found unresponsive while under observation in the infirmary.

KDOC indicated that staff immediately began life-saving measures and continued until after emergency medical services had arrived. However, Dobbs was pronounced dead by medical staff.

KDOC noted that Dobbs’ cause of death remains pending the results of an independent autopsy. However, preliminary information indicates his death was not related to COVID-19.

The Department said that Dobbs, 53, had been serving a 7.4-year sentence for the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine. He was convicted in Leavenworth Co.

