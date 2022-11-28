KU volleyball is NCAA Tournament bound

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball received its bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The Jayhawks are headed to Lincoln, NE to take on 7-seed Miami in the first round on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Should both KU and 2-seed Nebraska advance to the second round, they’ll face each other on Friday.

The Jayhawks ended their regular season with a 18-10 record.

