KU volleyball is NCAA Tournament bound

Kansas volleyball celebrates its bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Kansas volleyball celebrates its bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament(KU Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball received its bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The Jayhawks are headed to Lincoln, NE to take on 7-seed Miami in the first round on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Should both KU and 2-seed Nebraska advance to the second round, they’ll face each other on Friday.

The Jayhawks ended their regular season with a 18-10 record.

