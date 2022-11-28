Kansas City man seriously injured late Sunday in fiery crash on I-70 in Leavenworth County

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10 p.m. along the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 in Leavenworth County. The location was about a mile east of the Tonganoxie exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Acura TL car was eastbound on I-70 in the left lane when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck the barrier wall and caught on fire.

The driver, identified as Daniel Kyle Osinski, 30, of Kansas City, Mo., was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Osinski, who was alone in the car, was wearing his seat belt.

