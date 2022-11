MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football has moved up two spots in the AP Poll following its 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday night.

The Wildcats are now at the No. 13 spot in the country heading into their first postseason game, the Big 12 Championship against TCU.

That game will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.