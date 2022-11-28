Jay Leno returns to the stage just 2 weeks after burn accident

Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.
Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just two weeks after suffering burn injuries in a garage fire, comedian Jay Leno returned to the stage Sunday night.

The former NBC “Tonight Show” host performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

Leno, an avid car collector, was burned in a gasoline fire while working underneath one of his vehicles on Nov. 12.

The comedian underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.

Leno has scheduled three additional shows at the Comedy and Magic Club in December.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
A Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Friday, November 25, and arrested Sarah...
Jackson Co. deputy books two for meth following traffic stop
FILE
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

Latest News

FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty
Police were on the scene of a no injury collision between a Shawnee Heights school bus and a...
No injuries reported in car-school bus collision in southeast Topeka
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, leave the Copper...
Prince William focuses U.S. trip on climate amid Harry row
Deputy Benjamin J. Davidson was on duty at the Shawnee County Jail 89 years ago today, which...
Sheriff’s office honors anniversary of fallen officers death