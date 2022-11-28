Jackson Co. bridge repair project creates Shawnee Co. detour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project in Jackson Co. has created the need for a detour in Shawnee Co.

Shawnee County staff indicate that on Monday, Nov. 28, the Jackson Co. Road and Bridge Department will close the bridge at East Rd. near 102nd for about two weeks.

According to Shawnee Co., the closure is in place for a bridge repair project in Jackson Co. It has asked all drivers to be aware of and follow all warning signs and to be alert of all workers and equipment in and around the work zone.

Shawnee Co. noted that the detour in the county will go down NW 86th St. between Capper and Hoch Rd. - about six miles - and NW Hoch Rd. between NW 86th St. and the Shawnee/Jackson Co. line - about one mile.

