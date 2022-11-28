I-70 to close in both directions at different times first weekend of December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 will close in both directions at different points during the first weekend of December.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will alternate closures of westbound and eastbound lanes on I-70 through downtown Topeka the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4 - weather permitting. It said each direction of the interstate will close for a single day between 5 a.m. and whenever work is completed.

During the closures, KDOT indicated that pavement patching will be completed in the driving lanes. It said permanent striping and signage will also be put in place until the new Polk-Quincy Viaduct is built.

KDOT noted that on Saturday, eastbound I-70 will close from Topeka Blvd. to SE 8th St. It said the 1st St. exit will be the last open ramp for eastbound drivers. Detours will be marked and will lead drivers south to I-470 or north to U.S. 75 to U.S. 24 then to K-4.

The Department has also encouraged drivers to use the local street detour - 1st St. to Topeka Blvd. to 6th St. to Monroe St. then to the 8th St. I-70 on-ramp. However, temporary changes to this detour will happen during the morning, so drivers have been encouraged to follow the marked routes.

During this leg, KDOT said the westbound lanes of the interstate will remain open but will remain reduced to one lane.

On Sunday, KDOT indicated that westbound I-70 between SE 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. will close to all traffic. The 8th St. exit will be the last open ramp for westbound drivers. Drivers have been encouraged to follow the same detours routed south and north.

KDOT has also encouraged drivers to use the local street detour from Madison Ave. to 6th St. to Topeka Blvd. to the 1st St. on-ramp.

Again, KDOT noted that traffic in eastbound lanes will remain unimpeded but will remain reduced to a single lane.

KDOT also indicated that both directions of I-70 will remain reduced to one lane until the new Polk-Quincy Viaduct is completed. It said westbound I-70 will be reduced from SE Adams St. to Topeka Blvd. and eastbound from the 1st St. exit to SE 8th St. The viaduct project is not scheduled to begin until early 2025, leaving the lane closures in place for about 3 years.

According to the Department, work on the current multi-bridge repair project will continue until late December as weather permits.

