Helping Hands in need of pet supplies ahead of Giving Tuesday

FILE - A cat awaits adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.
FILE - A cat awaits adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.(Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Helping Hands Humane Society is looking for a few donations to help area pets have a happy holiday season.

Staff at the shelter said a big current need is clumping cat litter, along with liquid high-efficiency laundry soap. They said the soap is an item they never seem to have enough of and go through quite frequently.

Shelter staff also said they are in need of consumables such as paper towels, rubber gloves and paper plates.

And when in doubt, HHHS said it can always use monetary donations to buy items they are short on. It said gift cards to Petco, Target and other places where pet supplies are sold are excellent.

Finally, staff said they are also running low in the pet food pantry. They said the shelter averages helping around 100 families each month with pet food in order to prevent the need to surrender the animal during financial hardship. Any brand or size of dog or cat food to stock the pantry would be a great way to give back.

Donations can be made in person to the shelter at 5720 SW 21st St. or online HERE.

To see a full HHHS Wishlist for the giving season, click HERE.

