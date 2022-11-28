Head Coach Suzie Fritz not returning to K-State in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s winningest volleyball coach, Suzie Fritz, will not be returning to the program in 2023.

Coach Fritz has led the Wildcats for 22 years, and has helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times.

”Coach Fritz has poured all of her energy into this program for the last 20-plus years, and we will forever be grateful for her leadership and advancement of K-State Volleyball,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said.

Coach Fritz has a career record of 393-263 (.599) in her 22 seasons with the team, leading the Wildcats to a national ranking in 12 different seasons.

She helped K-State to its first and only Big 12 title in 2003. The university says a national research for her replacement will begin immediately.

”With our rich tradition of winning, along with the competitiveness of the Big 12 Conference and the new Morgan Family Arena – which we believe will be one of the nicest volleyball venues in the country when it opens next season – we are confident that great success lies ahead for our volleyball program,” Taylor added.

