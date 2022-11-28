Geary Co. deputies write 53 tickets for seatbelt violations during campaign

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. deputies wrote 53 tickets for seatbelt violations during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic campaign.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, it conducted overtime patrols to aggressively target unrestrained drivers as well as uphold all Kansas traffic laws.

Between Nov. 19 and 27, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that deputies wrote 53 citations for adult and teenager safety belt violations, one child restraint citation and one speeding citation. It said deputies also gave out 13 other tickets and even made a few arrests.

Overall, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies made 72 enforcement stops during the campaign.

“We do our best to make sure that you are as safe as you can be while on our roads,” said Geary Co. Cpt. David Gilbert. “Please buckle up - your family, friends and others are counting on you.”

While the campaign may be over, the Sheriff’s Office said it will remain vigilant in its enforcement of Kansas traffic laws.

