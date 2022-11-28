Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers.

Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”

Cash’s family says he underwent surgery to remove pellet fragments. They say his scans Monday looked good, and he has been responding to them. However, doctors are keeping him sedated to control swelling.

The family said Cash and his friends have hunted together for years, and they asked for prayers for everyone involved, saying his friends are struggling, too.

A GoFundMe is set up to assist with expenses. You can find it by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.