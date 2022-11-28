As flu starts early, Riley Co. warns of severe season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the flu season starts early, Riley County officials have warned that this season will be severe.

The Riley Co. Health Dept. says on Monday, Nov. 28, that flu season has started earlier in 2022 than it has in the past 13 years. It said data so far indicates this season will be severe.

“We model predictions on other regions, such as Australia, where they have seen a lot of H3N2 flu cases this year,” said a spokesperson for RCHD. “This strain of the flu virus creates a particular concern for the elderly and young children.”

The Department also warned that COVID-19 cases remain a high concern as the county is back to the substantial incidence rate. Riley Co. reported 66 new cases for the week of Nov. 12 and five of those positive patients are currently hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi.

RCHD noted that vaccinations remain the most effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus. It is also not too late to get a flu or COVID-19 vaccine or booster, which can be given at the same appointment. It takes about two weeks for vaccinations to become effective after the shot is received.

