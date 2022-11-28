As flu starts early, Riley Co. warns of severe season

COVID-19 remains a concern
FILE
FILE(CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the flu season starts early, Riley County officials have warned that this season will be severe.

The Riley Co. Health Dept. says on Monday, Nov. 28, that flu season has started earlier in 2022 than it has in the past 13 years. It said data so far indicates this season will be severe.

“We model predictions on other regions, such as Australia, where they have seen a lot of H3N2 flu cases this year,” said a spokesperson for RCHD. “This strain of the flu virus creates a particular concern for the elderly and young children.”

The Department also warned that COVID-19 cases remain a high concern as the county is back to the substantial incidence rate. Riley Co. reported 66 new cases for the week of Nov. 12 and five of those positive patients are currently hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi.

RCHD noted that vaccinations remain the most effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus. It is also not too late to get a flu or COVID-19 vaccine or booster, which can be given at the same appointment. It takes about two weeks for vaccinations to become effective after the shot is received.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
FILE
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
FILE
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

Latest News

FILE
Emporia nurse honored for compassion, leadership, inspiration
Timmy Hovestadt, 11, spend 36 days in the hospital after a sprained ankle led to an unexplained...
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
FILE
New grant to support behavioral health designation for Topeka clinic
The latest National Health Interview found 16.5 percent of insulin users were skipping doses,...
Amid reports of patients rationing insulin, doctors raise awareness of community resources