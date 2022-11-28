First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
Presented by Kansas Gas Service
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.