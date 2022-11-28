Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming.

“Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that it’s for a good cause and it’s what we’re trying to do for her,” said Elizabeth Roberts, Ward’s stepmother.”

The family has set up donation boxes at local businesses in North Topeka. The boxes are located at the following locations:

Donations can also be made through Venmo (Elizabeth4345) or Cash App ($resteasyalexis22). Needless to say, the family appreciates all the support.

“It means the world,” said Elizabeth. “Everybody is trying to help us and make sure Alexis has a good last day. Make sure she has the right burial.”

In a message to other parents, Alexis’s mom Christal Roberts says to never say goodbye to your kids.

“I would say to never let your kids leave the door angry and to always call them no matter what age they are to tell them goodnight and to tell them ‘I love you’,” said Christal. “My kids and I started a new thing that when I talk to them on the phone, we don’t say goodbye, we say I love you see you later because I will never ever in my life tell one of my kids goodbye.”

She also recommends downloading an app onto your smartphone saying that she first got alerted of the accident not by the police, but by Life360.

“I would say for parents to get Life360 on your kids no matter how old they are,” said Christal. “That’s how I found out that my daughter wrecked. I got to the crash site before any police officer ever got ahold of me.”

She would also like to say thank you to the good Samaritans who were first on the scene.

“There is somebody who called it in to the police department and I would love to find out who that person is that called so that way I can properly thank them,” said Christal. “There was another gentleman that reached out to me to let me know that he came up seconds on the scene and ran up to the other person and asked what happened, well the person didn’t respond back so he ran directly to my daughter and started doing CPR until the St. Marys police was like seconds behind him and they started CPR on her.”

An accident like this is a good reminder to us all to watch what we say.

“People say bad things, you know just let it, let it go,” said Christal. “Don’t be mean, don’t be evil, just make sure you have peace because one day you might regret not apologizing to somebody when they’re gone. Because once somebody is gone, you can’t take back the words that you’ve said to people.”

The family is hosting a fundraising event on Friday, December 2, at the Sunrise Optimist Club at 720 NW 50th St. in Topeka across from Seaman Highschool to help cover funeral costs. The fundraiser will feature food, a live band and a silent auction.

