Chiefs victorious over Rams in Week 12

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs took down the reigning Super Bowl Champions Los Angeles Rams 26-10 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Kansas City scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter, as Patrick Mahomes found his favorite target in Travis Kelce for a 39 yard score and a 7-0 lead.

The Rams could only add a field goal in response, while Harrison Butker tacked on two field goals to help the Chiefs to a 13-3 lead at halftime.

The rookie out of Rutgers Isiah Pacheco found the endzone in the third quarter, pushing in a 3 yard score to make it a 17-point game, 20-3 KC.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Perkins, who struggled to make any numbers in the first half, threw his first NFL touchdown to start the fourth quarter. He sent a 7 yard score to Van Jefferson to cut Kansas City’s lead to 20-10.

L’Jarius Sneed picked off Perkins halfway through the fourth quarter, ultimately setting up a 22 yard field goal for Harrison Butker and a 23-10 Chiefs lead.

Butker added one more for 22 yards in the final two minutes to seal a 26-10 Chiefs win.

Patrick Mahomes is now 26-0 in November and December games. He was 27-42, throwing for 320 yards and 1 touchdown.

Kansas City is now 9-2 on the season, and will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati for a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game next Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

