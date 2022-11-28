Chiefs expected to sign Bronco’s Melvin Gordon to practice squad

FILE - Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) loses a fumble after being hit by...
FILE - Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) loses a fumble after being hit by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram, right, before outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) returned it for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are expected to sign recently released Bronco Melvin Gordon to its practice squad.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, Nov. 28, that the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Pro Bowl Running Back Melvin Gordon to its practice squad.

Gordon was released by the Denver Broncos last week and is expected to be active again soon. He was waived following an overtime loss in Week 10 to the Raiders after a crucial fumble by the running back.

The 29-year-old Wisconsin graduate will join a high-powered Chiefs offense expected to use his affinity for the end zone. Gordon, a Pro Bowler during his time with the Chargers, has 69 career touchdowns in 108 games played.

The Chiefs still have two games left against the Broncos - at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, and again at noon on Jan. 1.

