A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas.

The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.

The riders began at the Walmart on SW 37th Street in south Topeka and ended at The Woodshed in North Topeka. The ride was to help encourage others to donate to the cause and to be generous this gift season.

“Burner”, as he is known by Bikers Against Child Abuse of Northeast Kansas, says he is more than happy to give a gift to a child who otherwise may not have one.

“Bikers sometimes get a bad name just because of tv shows and stuff that you see, but really we are family,” said Burner, “we work in all works of life and we just want to come back and give to our communities and give to our children and this gives us an opportunity to do that.”

Coffee, hot chocolate and donuts Sunday morning were provided by the Christian Motorcyclists Association of Kansas.

Families can request toys up to December 5th. You can apply by clicking here for the application.

