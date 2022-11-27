Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Jeremy A. Sagerty, 45, of Wichita, had been headed north in a 2012 Nissan Altima, however, he had been driving in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

KHP indicated that the error caused a head-on collision with a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driven by Christian Walker, 50, of San Francisco, Cali., which had been headed south in the correct lanes.

Officials indicated that Sagerty was pronounced dead at the scene and it remains unknown if he had been wearing a seatbelt. Meanwhile, Walker, who had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries.

