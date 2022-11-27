Two men face drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A report from the Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse lists two men who now face drug charges as they were booked into Jackson Co. Jail on Friday.

A black Neon was stopped by a Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy for alleged traffic infractions on Friday, November 25, near 190th and U.S. Highway 75. The deputy then arrested two occupants in the vehicle.

Jesse S. Hartter, 29, of Sabetha, was the driver -- he was booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, defacing identification marks on a firearm, and possession of a hallucinogenic drug. The passenger, Robert J. Hobbs, 46, of Fairview, was also booked for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and no drug tax stamp.

