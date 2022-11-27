Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Kimberly Bowles, 28, of Topeka, had been headed east on I-70 with a child passenger in her 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. However, when she attempted to change lanes, she failed to notice another vehicle in her blind spot and overcorrected to avoid contact with the other driver.

KHP indicated that this is when Bowles lost control of the sedan and hit a barrier wall on the right side of the interstate.

According to KHP, Bowles, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. No information has been released about the child passenger.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.