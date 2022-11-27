Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Kimberly Bowles, 28, of Topeka, had been headed east on I-70 with a child passenger in her 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. However, when she attempted to change lanes, she failed to notice another vehicle in her blind spot and overcorrected to avoid contact with the other driver.

KHP indicated that this is when Bowles lost control of the sedan and hit a barrier wall on the right side of the interstate.

According to KHP, Bowles, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. No information has been released about the child passenger.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman

Latest News

FILE
Teen driver hospitalized after rear-end collision causes interstate rollover
FILE
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
(File)
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
Wamego football falls in state title game, named 4A runners up on Nov. 26, 2022.
4A football: Wamego falls in state title game to Bishop Miege