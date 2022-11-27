Teen driver hospitalized after rear-end collision causes interstate rollover

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver has been hospitalized after a rear-end collision on a Kansas interstate caused her SUV to roll over.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 95.9 on northbound I-35 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Kamy Macbeth, 17, of Wichita, had been headed north in the left lane of the interstate when her 2013 Subaru Tribeca was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle. However, the crash is not listed as a hit-and-run.

Macbeth’s SUV slid off the road to the right and hit an embankment which caused the vehicle to roll over.

According to officials, Macbeth was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital via private vehicle with suspected minor injuries.

