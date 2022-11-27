Sunday forecast: Skies become partly cloudy, chilly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last night’s rain is continuing to move to the east and we will be left with cloudy skies this morning with skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Rainfall totals are between 0.50″ - 1.00″ south and east of the Kansas Turnpike and amounts drop off towards North-Central Kansas with amounts between 0.10″ - 0.25″. Today will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday are nice before a strong cold front passes through late Tuesday providing a chance for light snow Tuesday night.

Taking Action:

There is a chance for rain/snow showers Tuesday night. The latest data suggests this will not be a major winter weather event so impacts should be minimal.

Today: Rain over, skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds becoming S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

South winds become breezy Monday at 10 to 15 mph lifting our temperatures into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will begin warm but will be interrupted by a strong cold front late Tuesday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will collapse behind the cold front into the 40s, but before the front arrives expect temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There is a chance for a light rain/snow mix late Tuesday night. The latest track places the rain/snow mix along and north of I-70. Amounts will be small and this will likely not be a challenging batt of winter weather. Wednesday will be cold all day in the mid 30s with breezy northwest winds. South winds return for Thursday and temperatures will rebound slightly into the mid 40s becoming low 50s for Friday.

A weak cold front and area of low pressure glides through next Saturday and will keep our temperatures mild in the low 50s and upper 40s through next weekend. There is a low chance for rain showers in the southeast when the front stalls out Saturday night or Sunday morning of next weekend.

8-day forecast

