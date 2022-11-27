Salina Police attempt to identify Target burglary suspects

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are attempting to identify two suspects who shoplifted from Target and burglarized a vehicle in the parking lot.

The Salina Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, two suspects burglarized a vehicle in the Target parking lot at 2939 Market Pl. The victim told officers that more than $400 worth of property had been stolen from their vehicle as they were shopping inside.

After the surveillance tape was reviewed, SPD indicated that the suspects were also seen shoplifting property from inside the store. They were both seen leaving the property in a silver 4-door passenger car.

If anyone has information about the two suspects or the vehicle they were seen getting into, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

