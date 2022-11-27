Oklahoma man who led police chase with stolen fuel sentenced to prison

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man who led Emporia officials on a chase with stolen fuel has been sentenced to prison for the robbery of two banks.

KVOE reports that Jerry Ray Brown, 45, the Oklahoma man who led local officials on a police chase about a year prior, has been sentenced to prison for bank robbery.

Brown pleaded guilty to the robberies after he allegedly stole fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then led Emporia officials on a police chase. He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for the two robbery counts.

Court records indicate that the sentences will run concurrently, which means Brown will serve time for both robberies at once. After prison, he will be held for three years of supervised release. He will also be responsible for $260,000 in restitution to be paid.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office based out of Tulsa said Brown admitted to two counts of robbery through intimidation in March 2022. He admitted to the Skiatook and Sperry robberies - as part of separate incidents - in 2020 in which nearly $320,000 was stolen after he demanded bank employees take him to the vault and open their ATMs.

In October 2021, Brown allegedly attempted to take fuel from a Kansas Department of Transportation tractor before leading a chase from south of the Emporia Municipal Airport into south Emporia. He was eventually arrested and charged with the attempt to flee and elude law enforcement officials, theft of fuel and more.

Brown, who is a former firefighter, initially faced state robbery charges in Oklahoma, however, those were dropped early in 2021 as the case went to federal court.

Charges in Kansas remain pending through the Lyon Co. District Court.

