Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Little Apple Post reports that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.

When Riley Co. Police Department officials arrived, they said they found Jose Orona, 25, of Manhattan, had been driving his 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse when he collided with 21-year-old Sabrina Reyes’ 2006 Toyota Highlander.

Both drivers were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with injuries, however, Orona was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with a brain bleed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

